Cyber safety merchandise for students

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force Community Policing Unit will soon be distributing cyber safety merchandise to students during their school visit.

This was after they received Cyber Safety merchandise, which included T-shirts, water bottles, pencil cases, bucket hats, key tags, and other things from the Australian Federal Police.

Fiji Police Force Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu thanked the AFP on behalf of the Acting Commissioner of Police and stressed that the merchandise will be utilized in community awareness.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He adds that cybercrime is a global issue at the moment, and the Fiji Police Force will look to its partners for assistance, especially in terms of awareness.