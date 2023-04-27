Cut it by one say nightclub operators

Most of the nightclub owners have made submissions for the opening hours to be reduced by an hour but call for more police presence around the vicinity.

The current operating time is 5pm – 5am.

These submissions were made during the public consultation for the review of nightclub opening hours by the Office of the Attorney General.

Article continues after advertisement

Owner of the Deep-Sea Entertainment, Albert Chand has also called for the review of liquor licenses.

Currently license fees is $3,000 for night club owners and they say it is unfair.

They say hotels and bars are able to open different hours despite paying the same as nightclub operators.

The call for the review of nightclub opening hours by cabinet came after the increase in deaths, brawl, crimes and assaults outside nightclubs.

Close to hundred people and nightclub operators were present at the public consultation held at the Suvavou House earlier today.