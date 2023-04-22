Crown Princess of Denmark to visit Fiji

Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary Elizabeth.

Fiji will welcome the Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary Elizabeth, on Tuesday for her first official visit.

Her three-day visit demonstrates Denmark’s unwavering support and partnership with Fiji and the Pacific.

According to a government statement, the Crown Princess’s visit coincides with the United Nations Population Fund and United Nations Under-Secretary-General Doctor Natalia Kanem’s official mission to Fiji this week.

During her visit, the Crown Princess will meet with senior government officials and pursue discussions on issues of importance to Fiji and the region.

Her visit will provide opportunities to strengthen mutual cooperation on key development priorities such as climate change, women’s and girl’s empowerment, and health and awareness.

Apart from visiting Fiji, the Crown Princess will also visit Vanuatu and Australia.