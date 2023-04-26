Crown Princess Mary commends resilience of Nabavatu Village

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Crown Princess of Denmark Mary Elizabeth has commended the resilience of villagers in Nabavatu, Dreketi in Macuata.

During her visit to the villagers yesterday, Crown Princess Mary learned that they have been living in tents at a local church compound for more than two years after Tropical Cyclone Ana caused a landslip at their old village site in 2021.

The Crown Princess says she was amazed at the unity among the villagers.

“So, it is difficult to imagine the fear that you have experienced in this moment … the despair in the aftermath, the energy and strength that takes to rebuild and unite again – but since staying, being here in Fiji … we have, the whole delegation have felt an extreme resilience, a strong belief, a power of human spirit and a sense of community to look after each other.”



Crown Princess Mary assured the villagers that they are not alone and that her visit is a sign that her country is concerned about the impacts of climate change upon their lives.

The Crown Princess of Denmark was accompanied by the United Nations Under-Secretary General and UNFPA Executive Director Doctor Natalia Kanem, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen, and Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea.



The delegation also donated basic food and household items to the villagers; these include menstrual hygiene management kits, water storage kits, tarpaulins and other materials.

The Crown Princess is in the country for a three-day visit and will depart for Australia tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the People’s Coalition Government assured the villagers early this year that it is undertaking measures to identify a suitable land for the new village site.