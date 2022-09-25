Woman taken for questioning over alleged theft

[File Photo]

The Samabula Police through information received have taken in a 30-year-old residing in Cunningham for questioning.

Police had earlier requested the assistance of the public in identifying a woman in a photo who is wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged case of theft.

The woman is alleged to have been involved in a case of theft at the Sri Raj Maha Mariamman Temple at Howell Road in Suva.

Money was allegedly stolen from the temple and the matter was reported to Police earlier this month.

Investigation continues.