Two men have been taken in custody for their alleged involvement in a robbery at the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park yesterday.

The two are alleged to have robbed two people who were hiking yesterday afternoon of their personal items worth more than $1,000.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says a Southern Division and a K9 team were deployed, and they were able to track and arrest the two,

The two remain in custody as the investigation continues.