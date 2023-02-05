Police report illicit drug arrests

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force made a number of arrests for illicit drugs throughout the country over the past few days.

Chief Operations Officer AACP Police Livai Driu says seizures made were for white substances believed to be methamphetamine, as well as plants and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine in the Eastern Division.

A 26-year-old man was found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana and assorted jewellery alleged to have been stolen in the Eastern Division as well.

This is after a joint team consisting of the Eastern Division taskforce and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit conducted a raid in Vuci South, Nausori yesterday.

Three men were arrested along Namudri Road, Sava after they were found with crystals believed to be methamphetamine in Ba.

Two men were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Lautoka.

The Labasa Taskforce continues to make arrests in the main town area.

Five men between the ages of 20 and 55 were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Two farmers aged 23 and 28 years were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Savusavu.

The Chief Operations Officer says every seizure no matter how small, is significant to the efforts in curbing the illegal drug trade in the country.

The Fiji Police Force confirms that all the seized substances have been sent for analysis and suspects remain in custody.