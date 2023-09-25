Police officer investigated for alleged rape

Police badge. [File Photo]

A police officer is being investigated for allegedly raping another female officer over the weekend.

Police confirms a team from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters has been tasked to investigate the case.

The alleged incident occurred over the weekend and the matter was reported at the Lautoka Police Station.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has directed that the suspect be interdicted with half pay, and his uniform and police accessories seized, until the investigation is completed.