Police detain trio over Raiwai taxi robbery

The Fiji Police Force arrested three men in Raiwai, Suva, this morning for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case.

The trio boarded a taxi from outside a Suva nightclub after 2 am, and upon reaching their destination at Nairai Road, allegedly threatened the driver and fled the scene with his mobile phone.

The driver reported the matter at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

The suspects were arrested shortly after the incident.

Investigations continue in this matter.

