Nausori pastor surrenders to police  

A 38-year-old Nausori pastor who fled from court last week surrendered himself to police yesterday.

The accused was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl.

A police team conducted a three-day manhunt for the man when he failed to turn up for sentencing last week.

Ravinesh Chand surrendered himself to the team at Korolevu community post in Sigatoka.

Chand has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with a non-parole of 11 years. He had escaped a day before his sentence.

The court had ordered that his sentence will begin the day he is arrested.