Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH|Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji|Drastic steps taken to enforce COVID safety measures|44 arrests linked to alcohol and kava consumption|Fijians can choose what to buy through grocery assistance|Man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies|We need to control now before we lose the battle: MOH|Contact tracing taking place in Suva-Nasinu areas|Grocery assistance applications open at 9am today|Health Ministry concludes vaccination campaign in Nadi|Four new cases of COVID-19, as Lautoka Hospital goes into lockdown|Latest COVID-19 patient is critical|Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility|First Ra case confirmed to be Indian variant|Safety of staff prioritized|All containment zones remain|Board set up to investigate soldiers misconduct|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed|Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply|FNU students receive refreshment packs|Grocery assistance to begin in Nadi tomorrow|Government to decide on use of direct budget support|
Full Coverage

Crime

Man to appear in court for burglary

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 6, 2021 12:23 pm

A 22-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in a burglary in Nausori.

The man allegedly broke into a shop in Nausori town through the bulk room window and stole assorted items including cash worth more than $12,000 on Tuesday night.

The shop owner discovered that items have been stolen when entering the shop yesterday morning before alerting police.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused was identified through CCTV footage and was arrested from his place yesterday afternoon with all items recovered.

The accused has been charged with one count each of burglary and theft and will appear at the Nausori Magistrate Court tomorrow.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.