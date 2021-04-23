Man to appear in court for burglary

A 22-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in a burglary in Nausori.

The man allegedly broke into a shop in Nausori town through the bulk room window and stole assorted items including cash worth more than $12,000 on Tuesday night.

The shop owner discovered that items have been stolen when entering the shop yesterday morning before alerting police.

The accused was identified through CCTV footage and was arrested from his place yesterday afternoon with all items recovered.

The accused has been charged with one count each of burglary and theft and will appear at the Nausori Magistrate Court tomorrow.