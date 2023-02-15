Man charged for alleged grab and run

Police say the accused residing in Lokia, Rewa has been charged with one count of theft.

The 22-year-old man alleged to have been involved in a case of grab and run in Nabua has been charged.

The suspect allegedly stole a bag containing cash and other personal items from a woman who was driving along Vuna Road in Nabua.

The dash cam video was captured by the vehicle following the suspect.