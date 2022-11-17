Man arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine

A 39-year-old man of Namoli in Nadi is in custody for his alleged involvement in methamphetamine.

Police say a joint raid conducted by the Western Division Taskforce and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit this afternoon, resulted in the discovery of white crystals in his home.

It believes the white crystal are methamphetamine.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan, says the team conducted the raid after gathering information regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illicit drug trade.

He says they continue to make arrests and seizures of both white and green drugs throughout the country.

ACP Khan says that with the support of the general public, raids have been successful.

Investigation continues.