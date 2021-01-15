Home

Four arrests for breach of curfew in last 48 hrs

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
January 19, 2021 12:44 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Four arrests for breach of curfew restrictions were recorded over the last 48 hour period.

Between Sunday 11 pm to Monday 4 am, three cases were recorded including three men who were all found drunk along the Nakasi area.

The lone case recorded from 11 pm Monday to 4 am today involved a 36-year-old woman of Lami who was found drunk and loitering at the market area in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

