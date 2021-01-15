Four arrests for breach of curfew in last 48 hrs

Four arrests for breach of curfew restrictions were recorded over the last 48 hour period.

Between Sunday 11 pm to Monday 4 am, three cases were recorded including three men who were all found drunk along the Nakasi area.

The lone case recorded from 11 pm Monday to 4 am today involved a 36-year-old woman of Lami who was found drunk and loitering at the market area in Suva.