1.6 tonnes of marijuana in Kadavu so far this year

Police have uprooted over 1.6 tonnes of marijuana plants from Kadavu so far this year.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says they’ve done eight waves of deployment to the Island with the 9th to take place soon.

Tudravu says the chiefs from various villages have greatly supported their work by giving relevant information which has made it easier for them to locate the farms.

“In our effort to fight drugs here in Kadavu, I think the support of the chiefs are very evident and also the church and the Christian denomination. So we are trying to win the support of the vanua and the church so that it can enable us to be successful in our effort to minimize and manage drug cultivation here in Kadavu.”

Tudravu says around 30 farmers have been taken into custody for allegedly cultivating marijuana with some already produced in court.

He adds Police will continue to raise awareness on the effects of drugs and is closely working with relevant stakeholders to help eradicate drugs in Kadavu.