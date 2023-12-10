Crime Prevention Committee reps vow to help Police

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

More than 70 representatives from the 15 Kalabu Crime Prevention Committees have pledged to assist the police by focusing on strengthening the family foundation.

These representatives participated in a two-day empowerment workshop facilitated by the Southern Division Community Policing Division, which aimed to clarify their roles and responsibilities as CPC representatives.

Turaga ni Yavusa of the Yavusa Matanikorovatu of Kalabu Village in Naitasiri, Paula Nawiriwiri, expressed gratitude to the representatives for dedicating their time and resources to the campaign of keeping their communities safe.

With a population of over 25,000 in more than 20 settlements in the area, Nawiriwiri believes that the solution to making their communities safer lies within the community itself.

Officers from the Southern Division Community Policing Unit have been working with the CPCs since the formalization of their guidelines in October.



The collective effort of the 15 CPCs involves a targeted approach to identifying the root causes of problems leading to social issues and disorder within their communities, with a focus on the family structure.

Nawiriwiri emphasizes that in partnership with the police, CPC representatives will not only address issues as they arise but, with enhanced knowledge of the law, will also be able to take preventative measures to safeguard their communities.