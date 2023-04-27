Crime prevention a joint responsibility

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua states that crime prevention is a joint responsibility of the community and the police force.

Tikoduadua has reiterated the importance of community policing in the operation of the Fiji Police Force.

The Minister says communities play a vital role in crime prevention, and it is also their responsibility to watch out for their neighborhood.

Article continues after advertisement

This comes after numerous reports of young people being involved in illegal activities, including robberies and brawls.

“This is what we are trying to do professionalize them, get the attitude right, so at least we can avoid situations like this. And mostly in this regard, police work is reactionary. We would like, as I’ve announced, to bring community policing to the fore. That way we involve the community so that people don’t go commit crimes readily to take ownership of the plan of keeping their community safe.”

Tikoduadua says that restoring professionalism in the police and capacity is a challenge.