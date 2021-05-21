West and North restrictions under review

The Western division restrictions are currently under review and an announcement will be made accordingly.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor, James Fong, says the same are being done for the Northern Division, where there is no evidence of transmission.

Dr Fong says they will maintain the restrictions on movement from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu to ensure the Northern Division remains virus free.

The Ministry will be exploring and announcing protocols on movement that will allow persons who have not been home for long to return.

He says the virus has kept families apart and has caused undue social suffering.

The Permanent Secretary is urging Fijians to follow the practices that are necessary to contain the outbreak.

He adds the lockdown impose hardships but are unavoidable

Dr Fong also urged Fijians to download the careFIJI app.