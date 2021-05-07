Home

Wear a facemask or risk being arrested: LTA

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 18, 2021 12:15 pm
Those travelling in public service vehicles including drivers risk being arrested if they do not adhere to the COVID health measures.

This after several individuals were recently arrested for not wearing their mask while travelling.

Land Transport Authority, Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the rule is simple – Fijians must wear their mask while in public transport.

Disappointed with the breach, Simpson says people should remember that their actions have an impact on others as well.

Public Service Vehicles can only operate at 50% capacity.

