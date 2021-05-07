Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|Ministry acknowledges Fijians adhering to COVID safety measures|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Warning for the rest of Viti Levu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 6:40 pm

The Health Ministry believes COVID-19 is still circulating in Nadi, Lautoka, Rakiraki, Lami, and potentially the rest of Viti Levu.

Health Permanent secretary, Doctor James Fong, says while the lock down of Suva and Nausoiri starts tomorrow night at 11pm and ends 4am Wednesday, the rest of Viti Levu has been put on a 6pm-4am curfew.

Dr Fong is urging Fijians in the Suva and Nausori containment areas to make appropriate preparations for an all-day stay-at-home order.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are at war with an enemy devoid of mercy. An enemy that preys on the most innocent of exchanges, a maskless conversation, a handshake, a hug. But we have tactics that can defeat this enemy. And we know from experience that going hard, early, can secure us victory.”

Dr Fong adds food rations will be available during the later stages of the lockdown period for Fijians living within the Suva-Nausori Lockdown Zone who have a genuine need for an emergency food supply.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.