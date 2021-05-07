Warning for the rest of Viti Levu

The Health Ministry believes COVID-19 is still circulating in Nadi, Lautoka, Rakiraki, Lami, and potentially the rest of Viti Levu.

Health Permanent secretary, Doctor James Fong, says while the lock down of Suva and Nausoiri starts tomorrow night at 11pm and ends 4am Wednesday, the rest of Viti Levu has been put on a 6pm-4am curfew.

Dr Fong is urging Fijians in the Suva and Nausori containment areas to make appropriate preparations for an all-day stay-at-home order.

“We are at war with an enemy devoid of mercy. An enemy that preys on the most innocent of exchanges, a maskless conversation, a handshake, a hug. But we have tactics that can defeat this enemy. And we know from experience that going hard, early, can secure us victory.”

Dr Fong adds food rations will be available during the later stages of the lockdown period for Fijians living within the Suva-Nausori Lockdown Zone who have a genuine need for an emergency food supply.