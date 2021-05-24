Vaccination drive trough’s to open until 5.30pm

The COVID-19 vaccination drive-through centres at Albert Park in Suva and the Fiji National University Nasinu Campus will remain open until 5.30 pm.

The Ministry of Health says it will be working with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that people accessing the drive-through site in the afternoon, are able to go home during the curfew hours, should there be any delay.

It adds the team members at the vaccination site will, therefore, take details of persons arriving at the drive-through facility in the afternoon that will be communicated to the Police team at the checkpoints for verification and clearance.

The Ministry says individuals returning home from the vaccination site in the evening/after curfew hours are further advised that their vaccination card (with today’s date) will be inspected at the checkpoints for verification.