UN staff tests positive but doesn’t pose risk to others

The United Nations in Fiji says one of its staff based in Kadavu House in Suva has tested positive for COVID-19.

UN resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, while confirming the case, says there was minimal exposure at work as the majority of the staff are working from home.

He says due to this the Kadavu House along Victoria Parade has been closed as a preventative measure.

Samarasinha says the building is being disinfected by the Ministry of Health staff.

He adds the disinfecting process is voluntary and they have taken this initiative in consultation with the building owners and the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of Fijians.