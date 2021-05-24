Home

Three more succumb to COVID-19

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 1, 2022 5:49 am

Fiji’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 801 with the death of three more people between the 27th and 28th of last month.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong confirms the first deceased is a 92-year-old unvaccinated woman from the Central Division who died at home.

A 46-year-old unvaccinated woman from the Western Division with significant pre-existing comorbidities also died at home.

The third deceased is 79-year-old woman from the Central Division who had congenital comorbidity and was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong also confirms 460 new cases of which 71 new were recorded on Saturday, 54 on Sunday, and 335 in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

345 cases are from the Central Division; 71 from the West, 43 in the Northern Division, and 1 case in the Eastern Division.

Dr Fong adds an analysis has revealed that fully vaccinated adults have a 16.2 times lower rate of death than unvaccinated adults.

He says this is an indication of the quality of Fiji’s COVID-19 vaccination program, even with the urgency of ensuring rapid deployment in a very short time period.

