Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded

Three Fijians over the age of 50 are the latest COVID-19 victims as reported by the Ministry of Health in its latest update.

The three deaths were all recorded in the Central Division, where the majority of the cases during this third wave have been reported.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the first death is that of a 59-year-old fully vaccinated man.

Article continues after advertisement

The man who had a pre-existing medical condition was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last month sadly passed away on Monday.

A 64-year-old fully vaccinated man also died at the CWM hospital earlier this week.

He was admitted to the hospital mid-last month and sadly passed away on Tuesday.

The third COVID-19 death was that of a 55-year-old, fully vaccinated woman who passed away at the CWM hospital earlier this week.

She was also admitted to the hospital late last month.

Dr Fong says these three deaths have raised Fiji’s overall COVID-19 death toll to 816.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases since its previous update.

The majority of the cases reported are from the Central Division which accounted for 25 cases and 11 are from the Western Division.