Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 30, 2021 10:59 pm
11 new positive cases recorded in Kadavu

Ten people have died from COVID-19 over a four day period from 26th to 30th August.

Seven deaths were reported from the Western Division and three deaths were reported from the Central Division.

A 44-year-old woman of Tavua died after four days admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

A 57-year-old unvaccinated man and a 77-year-old woman, both of Nadi died at their respective homes.

A 92-year-old woman from Sigatoka as well as a 48- year-old woman from Lautoka also died at home.

The sixth deceased is a 65-year-old man from Tavua who died at home.

A 44-year-old unvaccinated woman from Nadi died at the the Nadi Hospital.

An 84-year-old unvaccinated woman from Navua who died at home while a 75-year-old woman from Suva died at the CWM Hospital.

An 88-year-old man from Sakoca who was not vaccinated died at the CWM Hospital.

There have been 10 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients classified as non-COVID deaths.

There have now been 489 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, while 307 positive patients died from other serious medical conditions.

There have been 184 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

133 cases are from the Western Division, 40 cases from the Central Division and 11 from Kadavu.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

