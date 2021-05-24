Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit

No extensions will be given to individuals who will apply for the second round of the unemployment benefit.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stressed they will not bend over backwards to accommodate the applicants this time around.

Individuals who applied and received the first round of unemployment benefits will need to re-apply for the second round, and they are being reminded to provide the correct details.

“Those who applied but did not get their first dose, we gave them extra time – an extra week or so to get that. There were some people who put in the wrong TIN number, some we know deliberately did it, and then we tried to correct it. Some of them put in a TIN number when there is actually no TIN number as such. So this time around – because people know what the lie of the land is so to speak – we will simply reject the applications. They must get everything right.”

All applicants must provide their right TIN number, Birth Registration Number, Voter Registration number, and also show proof that they have received their second dose.

The Minister has also stressed that family members cannot apply on behalf of an individual, meaning people will need to make their own applications.

Sayed-Khaiyum says by the second round, applicants should be fully vaccinated.

$200m was allocated for this scheme of which $104.6m has already been paid out.

