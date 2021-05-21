Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites

The second wave of COVID-19 has forced the vaccination teams to be proactive and ensure every eligible Fijian has access to vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccination Taskforce Head, Dr Rachel Devi, says they are working with the Fiji Police Force to ensure social distancing is maintained as cases escalate.

Dr Devi says previous vaccination drives had seen people flocking in for the jab, however, this time around the Ministry of Health is prioritizing people’s safety alongside vaccinating them against the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just allowing individuals to appear at those vaccination sites who live around that area. That limits individuals otherwise people from the whole of Suva will go to the sites”.

Dr Devi says vaccines will be made available to all eligible individuals but Fijians have been urged to wait for their turn.

“When we are close to you and your area is called out then you can just come and get the jab. It’s a lot easier and the wait time is less”.

The vaccination drive continues in Viti Levu and Fijians have been seen adhering to the COVID safe measures put in place by the Ministry.