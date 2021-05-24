Home

Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors' vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji's COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|
Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 24, 2021 10:27 pm
The Ministry of Health recorded 93 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Six new cases were reported in Kadavu raising the total number of cases on the island to 556.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 25 new infections were also reported in the Nacula Medical Area in the villages of Nacula and Naisisili in Yasawa.

This has raised the number of cases in the areas to 138 cases for the medical area.

42 new cases were recorded on Beqa Island bringing the total number of cases to 242.

The Ministry has identified Ovalau Island in the Lomaiviti group as the new area of interest after two positive cases who were under quarantine in the Levuka quarantine facility and tested positive.

Another four quarantine cases that also tested positive are confirmed as historical cases.

Contact tracing is underway for the new cases who remain in the isolation facility and monitored by the Levuka health team.

A 73-year-old unvaccinated woman from Suva is the only COVID-19 death reported in the latest update.

There have now been 584 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 582 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

