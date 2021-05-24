Single jab not enough

With the COVID-19 death toll seeing a sharp rise, the Health Ministry has stressed that a single jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine is not enough to prevent hospitalisation and death.

Some have begun to question vaccination since many of the deceased had received their first dose.

However, the Health Ministry in its daily updates always clarifies that these individuals had not been fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says two doses are vital to increase protection against COVID-19.

“The first does only gives you 30% protection against hospitalization – 30%. That’s not the 92% you get from the second dose. That’s the first thing for everyone to keep repeating to themselves – I only have 30% protection, I must get my second dose.”

The majority of the 72 people who have died in the second wave were classified as high risk due to their advanced age, and some also had pre-existing conditions.

