AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|
Single jab not enough

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 16, 2021 4:40 pm

With the COVID-19 death toll seeing a sharp rise, the Health Ministry has stressed that a single jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine is not enough to prevent hospitalisation and death.

Some have begun to question vaccination since many of the deceased had received their first dose.

However, the Health Ministry in its daily updates always clarifies that these individuals had not been fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says two doses are vital to increase protection against COVID-19.

“The first does only gives you 30% protection against hospitalization – 30%. That’s not the 92% you get from the second dose. That’s the first thing for everyone to keep repeating to themselves – I only have 30% protection, I must get my second dose.”

The majority of the 72 people who have died in the second wave were classified as high risk due to their advanced age, and some also had pre-existing conditions.

