Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
50 arrests made with 33 in South|Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down|Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|Over 16k vaccinated this week|West has no more positive cases|Crushing deferred due to the pandemic|22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 12:35 pm
[Source: Supplied]

No confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Western Division for the past two weeks will not mean letting their guard down for Sikituru villagers in Nadi.

Village Headman, Samuela Malua says the 15-day no-cases should not easily sway people to think that this storm is over as the virus can re-emerge anywhere, at any time.

He says villagers have been told that no confirmed case is no reason for celebration as the virus poses a big risk.

Article continues after advertisement

“We heard over the News yesterday that few patients who were admitted at the Lautoka Hospital isolation facility have been discharged and no cases recorded in the West for the past two weeks. This will not stop us from maintaining our community restrictions in place.”

Malua says Fijians in traditional settings play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve banned social gatherings. Right now, physical distancing, washing of hands regularly, and temperature checks are must protocols that villagers have to follow.”

Community Health worker, Eni Cakeni says Fiji must learn from other countries that are already seeing a declining number of infections before cases started to emerge again.

“We are working closely with the Provincial Office, Health Ministry, and Police Force to ensure every villager is safe. Every day, I made it my business to remind villagers of the importance of maintaining clean hygiene.”

Meanwhile, with no confirmed cases in the West recently, an announcement by the Health Ministry about relaxing various restrictions in the division is expected in the next few days.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.