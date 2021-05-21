Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down

No confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Western Division for the past two weeks will not mean letting their guard down for Sikituru villagers in Nadi.

Village Headman, Samuela Malua says the 15-day no-cases should not easily sway people to think that this storm is over as the virus can re-emerge anywhere, at any time.

He says villagers have been told that no confirmed case is no reason for celebration as the virus poses a big risk.

Article continues after advertisement

“We heard over the News yesterday that few patients who were admitted at the Lautoka Hospital isolation facility have been discharged and no cases recorded in the West for the past two weeks. This will not stop us from maintaining our community restrictions in place.”

Malua says Fijians in traditional settings play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve banned social gatherings. Right now, physical distancing, washing of hands regularly, and temperature checks are must protocols that villagers have to follow.”

Community Health worker, Eni Cakeni says Fiji must learn from other countries that are already seeing a declining number of infections before cases started to emerge again.

“We are working closely with the Provincial Office, Health Ministry, and Police Force to ensure every villager is safe. Every day, I made it my business to remind villagers of the importance of maintaining clean hygiene.”

Meanwhile, with no confirmed cases in the West recently, an announcement by the Health Ministry about relaxing various restrictions in the division is expected in the next few days.