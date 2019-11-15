Home

Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 21, 2020 3:10 pm

The second confirmed case of COVID-19 is a 47-year-old female.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says she is the mother of the first confirmed patient.

Dr Sahukhan says the woman developed symptoms of the deadly virus after she was put in isolation.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the second case is of close and direct contact.

“ This is not unexpected which is why the Health Ministry moved very quickly to isolate his entire household at Nadi Hospital as soon as we knew we had a confirm case. Both of these case now the mother and son are in stable condition in Lautoka hospital and Nadi Hospital.”

There are 11 household contacts currently in isolation.

“So the 11 that I’ve mentioned are the family members. The household contacts.  We test them if they developed symptoms so for this person who tested positive – the mother, she developed symptoms and we tested her. So we’re not testing them until they develop symptoms.

Dr Sahukhan says their health teams are closely monitoring those in isolation.

