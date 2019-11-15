Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Disregarding the law could lead to extension of restriction: PM|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|More passengers come forward|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|62 yet to come forward says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:42 pm
consumers who are faced with financial hardships caused by the pandemic COVID-19 outbreak to visit their creditors and request for some relief assistance.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing many workers to lose work hours or be even unemployed for a few months.

It’s more important than ever to know what financial options available to you should you have an existing loan or hire purchase account.

The Consumer Council of Fiji urges consumers who are faced with financial hardships caused by the pandemic COVID-19 outbreak to visit their creditors and request for some relief assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

This is their right pursuant to Section 66 of the Consumer Credit Act 1999 where a debtor (consumer) may apply for a restructure in their credit if they are unable to make repayments because of illness, unemployment or other reasonable cause.

Consumers with hire purchase accounts, personal loans and even commercial loans may apply to their credit provider and make necessary arrangements in terms of their distress.

Creditors are required by law to issue written notices setting out the particulars of the change in the terms of the credit contract and any information required by the regulations.

The Council applauds the gesture by certain banks such as the Bank of South Pacific and ANZ Bank in coming forward to provide relief packages for their loan customers during this crisis.

The package aims to assist those who face difficulties during the current crisis.

While the duration of the outbreak remains uncertain, the Council urges all credit providers to be accommodative and be forthcoming with customers faced with financial distress.

Consumers are encouraged to contact the Council via National Consumer Helpline toll-free number on 155 for any further clarifications and should they require assistance for debt restructure.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.