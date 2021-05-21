Home

Pregnant mothers to visit the nearest health centre

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 4:32 pm
The maternity ward at CWM Hospital

Pregnant women within the Suva containment area can no longer visit the Antenatal Care Booking Clinic at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

According to the Ministry, expecting mothers can visit the health centers nearest to them for their first clinic booking.

Those living in the Nausori containment area can visit the Nausori Maternity Unit and those pregnant women living in Lami can visit Lami Health Centre.

After reporting two cases at the CWM hospital last night recorded two cases of COVID-19.

