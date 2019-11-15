PM Bainimarama salutes health workers, new measures next week

With Fiji now COVID-19 free, the government will announce new health protection measures next week.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says overcoming this challenge is a defining moment for Fiji.

Bainimarama says the non-existence of the virus for 45 consecutive days has granted Fiji a high level of confidence that the virus has been wholly eliminated within our border.

He highlighted that like done from the very start, every step forward will be carefully considered and every decision will be backed by the best available science.

The Prime Minister says this measured approach is what brought us here and it is what will bring us forward as Fijians adjust to the new normal.

“We are busy preparing for the launch of CareFiji. A new mobile application that will speed up contact tracing and eventually allow for the secure re-opening of our borders. At that launch we will have more details to announce. That will include plans to re-open our schools, our houses of worship and safe workplace measures that will help stimulate economic activity without jeopardizing the health of our people.”

Bainimarama stressed that with the virus still raging across the world everyone’s active participation to build on our success is critical.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged those at the frontline of the fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

“I would like to extend a big heart full Vinaka Vakalevu to our frontline health care heroes, our contact tracing teams and our discipline forces – all of whom have made extra ordinary sacrifices to keep Fiji safe. While their work is far from over – getting us to this milestone is a massive win in itself. So we all owe them a debt of gratitude.”

The Prime Minister also stated that those returning home from some of the countries to be reunited with their families will still go through their mandatory closely monitored hotel quarantine to eliminate the risk of community transmission.