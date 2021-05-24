Home

Plans laid out for children’s vaccination

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 6:54 pm

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out by school clusters within the four divisions for children within the ages of 15 and 17.

Children in this age category across Fiji can receive doses from Monday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says parents and guardians will need to sign a consent form for their children to receive the vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says parents can register their child online before he or she receives the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The online registration through the Vaccine Registry Portal will be available from Saturday, prior to the on-site vaccination campaign beginning this Monday.

“Schools that are closed by to each other will group together to form a cluster, where there’s students rolls 15 to 17 years old can be vaccinated. The dates, clusters and venues of these schools will be announced this weekend for the roll-out to begin on Monday 20th, September.”

Children will need to receive two doses of the vaccine at an interval of 28-days.

Schools have been close since April and Doctor Fong says the safest and most sustainable way to get children back into the classrooms and to keep them there is vaccines.

He adds the Education Ministry has advised them that Years 12 and 13 also need to sit for external exams to progress into higher education

“We have decided to vaccinate children aged 15 to 17 years old first as these children are mostly in secondary school and some of them are nearing the end of their secondary education.”

Doctor Fong says while they will not make it mandatory for children to be vaccinated, but it is clearly the best choice a young person can make for their health and the health of others.

The vaccination details for those in the 12 to 14 age group will be announced later. Children in this age category will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctor Fong says the roll-out for Pfizer will be announced later, but they will use the same approach as the Moderna vaccines.

Doctor Fong also highlighted that details on when schools will resume will also be announced later.

