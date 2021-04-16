Passenger travel to the west affected

Hundreds travelling to the Western Division were turned away yesterday morning after bus companies halted operations between Suva and Lautoka.

Bus companies told FBC News they were following the government directive, restricting entry into the containment zone.

Pacific Transport Limited representative, Jesoni Colatibau, says many passengers who turned up at the Suva bus station were unaware of the lockdown yesterday.

” It affected (us) because the route from Suva to Lautoka is not completed. And plenty of people are stuck here because the bus is not going right to Lautoka.”

Colatibau says their fleet that normally carries 50 passengers only boarded eight people during one of the trips yesterday.