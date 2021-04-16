Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students

University of the South Pacific students who were set to graduate later this week may miss the biggest event of their life.

Many have worked hard for years and endured sleepless nights, but the pandemic has impacted their big day.

In light of the recent COVID cases, large public gatherings have been put on hold.

Antoinette Parker

Working mother of two, Antoinette Parker was looking forward to the graduation this week, as it also marks a special day for her.

“The day I was supposed to graduate is actually my 50th birthday. So everything was planned, I had my dress done, I asked my sister to get my salusalu done, I paid for my gown. When the situation arose, it was kind of a huge let down but that is beyond our control.”



Epeli Lalagavesi

For Epeli Lalagavesi, he had plans to pay tribute to those who taught him during his time at school.

“I had this whole concept of a Japanese costume because I wanted to pay tribute to my genesis friends that I had an amazing time with.”

The University of the South Pacific is still looking at the logistics on how students will receive their certificates.

A total of 2,350 students were due to graduate this Thursday and Friday.