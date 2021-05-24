Home

Organization provides ante-natal services

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 9, 2021 12:10 pm

Pregnant women living in lockdown areas who cannot access clinics can now get ante-natal services at their homes.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on families, these pregnant women have not been able to access the services.

The Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji is working to ensure these services are made accessible.



Clinic Manager, Taraivosa Nakolinivalu says ¤COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns have posed challenges for expectant mothers.

“In cases where women need our help for us to come to their homes to provide the services especially providing family planning commodities, we are ready to do that. We have the facilities available to take the commodities to their own homes”

The lockdown has also seen an increase in women accessing family planning services from the clinic.

Women are urged to become more cautious of their reproductive health status during this time.

