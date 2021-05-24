Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|People with severe COVID symptoms urged to seek medical help|Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|Vaccination drive-through gains support as COVID cases rise|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Health Center closed for decontamination|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 7, 2021 11:00 am

Individuals who will be caught not wearing a mask when out in a public place or within a lockdown or containment area will be penalized.

The Fiji Police Force warns that failure to comply to the orders could result in five years imprisonment term or a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

This measure is taken to help protect Fijians in the fight against COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.