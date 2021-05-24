Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment

Individuals who will be caught not wearing a mask when out in a public place or within a lockdown or containment area will be penalized.
The Fiji Police Force warns that failure to comply to the orders could result in five years imprisonment term or a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
This measure is taken to help protect Fijians in the fight against COVID-19.
