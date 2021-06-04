Home

Nawaka families receive food rations

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 12, 2021 4:06 pm

Food rations have been delivered to the families living within the containment areas of Nawaka in Nadi.

This after atleast 50 people from the area held a protest this morning, claiming that they have run out of rations.

The areas on lockdown for 14 days now include Nawaka tramline, Nawajikuma, Korociri and Qina.

FBC News was in the area and witnessed relevant authorities distributing the food packs.

Nawaka tramline resident, Sanjay Kumar claims the majority of the people living in the area, have big families and the rations received last week would have finished.

