More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 3:37 am

With more COVID-19 cases being detected, Fijians have once again being urged to download the careFIJI app. 

As of yesterday, more than 148,000 Fijians have downloaded the app. 

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says there is a need for more people to download the app and keep it on.

He says this will speed up contact tracing and save lives. 

Dr Fong says people can also contact the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission if they feel that the COVID-safe protocols are not being followed. 

The PS has also applauded businesses which are following proper COVID-safe protocols. 

 

 

