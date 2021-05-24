Home

COVID-19

More than 12,000 active COVID cases

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 21, 2021 9:54 pm

The Ministry of Health has recorded 118 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been 113 new recoveries, which means that there are now 12,948 active cases.

There have been 50,128 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says one new COVID-19 death has been recorded.

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from Nadi.

There have been four more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

The doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19.

There have now been 576 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 574 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Permanent Secretary says currently 114 COVID-19 patients are admitted to the hospital.

34 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 80 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Two patients are considered to be in severe condition, and two are in critical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

