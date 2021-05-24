More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge

The Ministry of Health says a total of 7,199 individuals were screened and 2,210 swabbed in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Dr. James Fong says this brings the cumulative total to 290,713 individuals screened and 46,559 swabbed to date.

Dr. Fong says their mobile screening teams screened a total of 4,418 individuals and swabbed 886 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative total to 701,049 individuals screened and 59,503 swabbed by our mobile teams to date.

He says the 7-day average of new cases per day is 698 cases per day or 788 cases per million population per day.

The Permanent Secretary adds sadly, people with severe COVID-19 are still dying at home or they attending to a medical facility in the late stages of severe illness.

He says severe COVID-19 is a medical emergency, and a delay in receiving appropriate medical treatment reduces chances of recovering from the disease.

