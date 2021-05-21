More households involved in agricultural activities

The Ministry of Agriculture in the past year has seen a 26 percent increase in household agricultural activities.

Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy while speaking on a motion calling for a review of the non-sugar sector says this is a huge portion of our population.

“26% is not a small number Mr Speaker Sir. It is a larger number. 26% of households are undertaking farming activities. That demonstrates the household’s interest in Agriculture.”

He adds there has been significant urban-rural movement and more ideal land have been utilized for agricultural purposes in past months.

“Because they see future in agriculture. Of course, we all know that this pandemic has also pushed this particular movement. So this stat of 26% is for 2020 compared to 2019. More households have moved into agriculture. More and more land is being utilized for agriculture.”

The Agriculture Minister adds the total non-sugar products from 2016 to 2020 continues to increase at an annual growth of 7.9 percent.