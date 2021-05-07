Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two new cases of COVID-19 announced, decision on lockdown tomorrow|Ministry to announce protocols for containment areas tomorrow|Ration distribution team pulled out from Caubati today|Majority of protocol breachers plead guilty|Intern breached protocol to meet girlfriend|Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic|Ministry concludes vaccination drive in Vanua Levu|Now is the time to unite and combat the virus: Dr Shariff|Australia renders assistance to Fiji |Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets | 20,000 requests for food rations|30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions|FCCC records spike in rent increment complaints|FNPF extends lockdown relief|COVID-19 amplifies LGBTIQ person’s vulnerability|Four more test positive|Makoi a priority for Police|Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|Fijians receive food rations|FCCC warns supermarkets against unethical selling practices|Senior police officers visit checkpoints|Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling|Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures|PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry to announce protocols for containment areas tomorrow

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 17, 2021 7:07 pm

The war against the COVID-19 virus will not be won in four days.

This was the comment made by the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong in a press statement today.

Dr Fong says people still need to remain at home for the foreseeable future.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that for the containment to be effective from a socioeconomic and epidemiological standpoint, they are developing new COVID-safe measures to allow access to food, other essential items and services, as well as sustainable livelihoods.

Dr Fong says they will announce these protocols tomorrow afternoon as part of the next phase of COVID containment for Suva, Nausori, and the rest of Viti Levu.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.