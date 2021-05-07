Ministry to announce protocols for containment areas tomorrow

The war against the COVID-19 virus will not be won in four days.

This was the comment made by the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong in a press statement today.

Dr Fong says people still need to remain at home for the foreseeable future.

He adds that for the containment to be effective from a socioeconomic and epidemiological standpoint, they are developing new COVID-safe measures to allow access to food, other essential items and services, as well as sustainable livelihoods.

Dr Fong says they will announce these protocols tomorrow afternoon as part of the next phase of COVID containment for Suva, Nausori, and the rest of Viti Levu.