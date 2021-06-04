Ministry may review decision on Nawaka

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they may now need to review their plan to reduce the lockdown boundaries to more targeted areas in Nawaka, Nadi.

This as a number of residents in the area protested today, saying they ran out of food rations.

To limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Nawaka was locked down on May 30th.

Article continues after advertisement

Today is day 14 of the Nawaka lockdown.

Doctor Fong says an additional two cases of COVID-19 have been retrieved from the Nawaka area over the past two days.

He adds they’re concerned by the mass movement of people within the Nawaka area today that brought many individuals needlessly into close contact with others.



[Photo: Supplied]

He says the Ministry is planning to reduce the lockdown boundaries to more targeted areas that should allow for greater movement of some families in the community.

However, Doctor Fong says this decision may now need to be reviewed as close contacts of the latest cases may have been part of the protest event and could have spread the virus to other people in the locked down community

The Health PS has also raised concerns about the incorrect information being circulated on social media about the food ration distribution in the area.

The Ministry of Economy has confirmed that the residents of Nawaka are among the 700 families in lockdown areas in Nadi to receive government-funded groceries and essential items.

After an internal investigation, it has been confirmed that rations were successfully delivered to the community in line with a well-communicated delivery schedule on June, 2nd, 3rd, and 12th.

In today’s scheduled delivery to Nawaka residents, households with more than six members were provided two groceries and essential items ration packs while those with 12 or more members were provided with three packs.

Doctor Fong says they’ve confirmed with the Ministry of Economy that ration distributions for today were communicated to the community several days before the protest event was orchestrated.

He adds that while this is a stressful and anxious time for many, they are urging those under lockdown orders to listen clearly to the advice from the government and demonstrate strict adherence to health protection measures until the Ministry has a firmer grip on this outbreak.

The distribution of ration packs is conducted on the basis of need for communities under lockdown orders due to cluster(s) of COVID-19 in the community.

Doctor Fong says the distribution of groceries and essential items will continue on its current distribution schedule to assist families under lockdown orders.

867 groceries and essential items packs were allocated for delivery to Nadi lockdown zones today.

To date, a total of 1707 ration packs have been distributed to families in the Nadi locked down zones.