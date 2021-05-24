Home

Ministry identifies areas of concern

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 27, 2021 9:42 pm
The Somosomo village in Naviti

The Ministry of Health has identified areas of concerns as it announces 205 new COVID-19 infections.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the areas they are concerned about include Kadavu, Malolo Island and Somosomo village in Naviti.

He adds that of the 205 new COVID-19 infections, 29 cases were recorded in Kadavu, raising the total active cases on the island to 164.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong also warns that they are expecting the situation in Somosomo village in Naviti to worsen.

“For Somosomo village in Naviti, we expect the impact to be more severe. As you’ve noted from our previous statements in Somosomo, the first evidence of the disease being in Somosomo was the death of a patient. That is similar to the situation that we got in Kadavu which means the disease was present for some time before this person presented with severe illness”.

The Permanent Secretary says a public health team has been deployed to map out a plan to contain the spread of the virus on Malolo island which currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19.

