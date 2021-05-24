Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Minister acknowledges parental support|Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Increasing COVID cases and death a concern|Lautoka to have drive-through vaccination tomorrow|67 handed infringement notices for not wearing masks|Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through|FTA members told to make informed choices|Massive surge in farmers population|Nukubalavu Village in Savusavu remains closed to all visitors|Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|Remote monitoring of positive cases|Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families|Food distribution continues in lockdown areas|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Minister acknowledges parental support

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 7:00 am

The Ministry of Education says it has received positive feedback from parents and guardians on the Weekly Student Home Learning Packages.

Minister Rosy Akbar says parents are contacting respective School Heads and teachers to register their interest to collect printed Packages from schools.

Akbar adds that the schools are facilitating distribution in line with the COVID-19 Safety Protocols provided by the Ministry of Health to ensure students are engaged during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says School Heads must accommodate the needs of their students and communities and it is important that students continue learning in their home environment.

School Heads and teachers are encouraged to continue to provide assistance to parents and guardians needing the printed Weekly Home Study Packages.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.