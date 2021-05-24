Minister acknowledges parental support

The Ministry of Education says it has received positive feedback from parents and guardians on the Weekly Student Home Learning Packages.

Minister Rosy Akbar says parents are contacting respective School Heads and teachers to register their interest to collect printed Packages from schools.

Akbar adds that the schools are facilitating distribution in line with the COVID-19 Safety Protocols provided by the Ministry of Health to ensure students are engaged during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister says School Heads must accommodate the needs of their students and communities and it is important that students continue learning in their home environment.

School Heads and teachers are encouraged to continue to provide assistance to parents and guardians needing the printed Weekly Home Study Packages.