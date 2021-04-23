Minimal to no bus services for Sunday

There will be minimal to no bus services at all for the Central and Western divisions this Sunday.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah saying this is being done to help the government fight the spread of COVID-19.

Shah says apart from Sunday the operations in the Central Division will be normal.

“For Sunday most of Viti Levu will be non-operational, no bus services will be provided, so we will have a peaceful Sunday, everybody will stay home. For those people who wants to do their groceries buying and their needs they can do that today and tomorrow.”

Shah says on average about 10,000 people uses bus services on any given Sunday.

He says operators have also been told to adhere to safety measures that the Ministry of Health has announced.

Shah is urging Fijians to be responsible and not to board the bus once it is 50 percent full.

He says this is to ensure that social distancing is being practiced in buses.