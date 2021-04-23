Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19|Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow|Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers|Minimal to no bus services for Sunday|No entry without masks says SCC|Businesses urged to adhere to safe measures|Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed|COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Ministry notes increase in export volume|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|FCCC receives more complaints against traders|Suva City implements new procedures|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed|Have some heart says Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Minimal to no bus services for Sunday

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 4:33 pm

There will be minimal to no bus services at all for the Central and Western divisions this Sunday.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah saying this is being done to help the government fight the spread of COVID-19.

Shah says apart from Sunday the operations in the Central Division will be normal.

Article continues after advertisement

“For Sunday most of Viti Levu will be non-operational, no bus services will be provided, so we will have a peaceful Sunday, everybody will stay home. For those people who wants to do their groceries buying and their needs they can do that today and tomorrow.”

Shah says on average about 10,000 people uses bus services on any given Sunday.

He says operators have also been told to adhere to safety measures that the Ministry of Health has announced.

Shah is urging Fijians to be responsible and not to board the bus once it is 50 percent full.

He says this is to ensure that social distancing is being practiced in buses.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.