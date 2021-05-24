Make up your mind and be vaccinated says Tikoduadua

Fijians have been warned to make up their minds about getting the COVID vaccine.

The man at the helm of the Suva City Council, Isikeli Tikoduadua is pleading with Fijians to get vaccinated as new infections continue to sky rocket in the Central Division.

“Now is the time for those who are sitting on the fence to make a decision, either you are with us or you will face the consequences”

As vaccination rate remains low, Fiji may consider vaccine incentives as an economic intervention to achieve herd immunity.

